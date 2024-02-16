2 hours ago

In preparation for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season, Hearts of Oak has made the strategic decision to relocate their home matches to the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

This shift follows a brief stint at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium during the latter part of the first round when their usual home ground, the Accra Sports Stadium, was unavailable in December.

With the Accra Sports Stadium set to be utilized for the 13th African Games in March, Hearts of Oak has opted for the move to Sogakope to ensure continuity in their fixtures amidst venue constraints.

Their home matches will now be held at the WAFA Park until further notice, providing the team with a stable venue for their upcoming league encounters.

Under the guidance of new coach Aboubakar Ouattara, Hearts of Oak aims to enhance their performance in the second round, despite currently occupying the 11th position on the table.

Despite an 11-point gap from the top spot, the team remains optimistic about their league aspirations, with the upcoming match against Real Tamale United at their new home ground signaling the beginning of their efforts to climb up the rankings.

Having been eliminated from the Ghanaian FA Cup, Hearts of Oak now focuses solely on the league for a shot at silverware, emphasizing the importance of consistency to turn their season around and contend for the title.