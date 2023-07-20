4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak, the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions, have made a significant addition to their squad by signing defender Kelvin Osei Asibey from Eleven Wonders.

The 22-year-old defender joins the Phobians on a permanent basis after a series of talks with the Division One side.

Although Eleven Wonders failed to regain promotion to the Ghana Premier League, Osei Asibey's recent performances in the concluded Division One League caught the attention of Hearts of Oak.

During the season, he showcased his defensive prowess and also contributed offensively, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in 25 matches.

His impressive performances earned him six Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, including a notable showing in the Division One Zone One playoff against Bofoakwa Tano.

The acquisition of Osei Asibey is expected to bolster Hearts of Oak's defense, which faced challenges in the just-ended season.

Additionally, he could serve as a replacement for the departed Robert Addo Sowah, who left after a seven-year spell with the club.

While Hearts of Oak has made a significant signing in Osei Asibey, the club is yet to announce a new coach following the departure of interim boss David Ocloo.

The addition of a new coach could further strengthen the team as they prepare for the upcoming season in the Ghana Premier League.