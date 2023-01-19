1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have wrapped up the signing of former Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye in the January transfer window.

The forward has been linked with Hearts of Oak and other rivals for a while and was reported to have signed for Hearts of Oak in August but it was not the case.

This time round the phobians have completed the signing of the forward as he has agreed and signed a contract with Hearts of Oak until 2025.

Hearts of Oak are expected to officially announce the signing of the player in the coming days.

Abbey Quaye has the past two seasons played for Great Olympics scoring 20 goals and earning a call-up to the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon with the Black Stars.

The Phobians have had mixed results recently with a raft of drawn games which has seen them drop to 4th on the league table.