Accra Hearts of Oak failed to grab all the maximum points and move temporarily to the summit of the betPawa Premier League table on Saturday when they played Dreams FC at the Dawu Park in their match day 25 clash.

The away side started the game on the front foot as they probed for the elusive opener but Dreams FC defended stoically at the back.

Caleb Amankwaah had the game's first real chance but his volley from a cross was saved by Dreams FC goalie Augustine Solomon.

The pendulum quickly swang in favour of the host Dreams FC as Simba Sylvester threatened the Hearts back line but his effort was charged down.

Hearts of Oak's new sensation Linda Mtange almost grabbed the opener in the 29th minute as his shot missed the goal by inches.

There was nothing to separate both teams as the first half ended goalless.

After recess, it was much of the same thing as the first half as both sides failed to breach the rearguard and the game ended 0-0.