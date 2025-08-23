19 hours ago

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have suffered a major setback after FIFA imposed a three-transfer window registration ban on the club for failing to settle an outstanding debt owed to their former Technical Director, Rene Hiddink.

In a letter from FIFA’s Legal and Compliance Division dated 21 August 2025, the Phobians were instructed to pay USD 150,000 to Hiddink within 90 days following a ruling under reference FPSD-17518.

The club’s inability to comply with the directive has now triggered a disciplinary sanction that prohibits them from registering new players both domestically and internationally. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also been directed to enforce the ruling at the national level.

This development is a crushing blow to Hearts, who have been working to rebuild their squad and reassert themselves as one of Ghana’s dominant forces. The ban denies the club the chance to reinforce ahead of the new season, potentially jeopardising their competitiveness.

FIFA’s decision underscores its tough stance on financial discipline, serving as a warning to clubs worldwide that failure to honour contractual obligations will attract severe consequences.

Hearts’ only way out of the ban is to fully pay the USD 150,000 owed to Hiddink. With the clock ticking, pressure now mounts on the club’s hierarchy to mobilise funds swiftly or risk further setbacks on and off the pitch.