4 days ago

The Supporters wing of Accra Hearts of Oak, the National Chapters Committee (NCC), on Monday launched the official payment portal for fans to facilitate automatic payment of dues to the club.

Known as the ‘NUNA’ app, it will serve as the digital payment platform for supporters of the Phobians to timely pay their membership dues.

It comes a day before the club opened its 2020/21 league campaign against Obuase Ashanti Gold.

Speaking at the launch, at the media centre at Accra Sports Stadium, Digital Marketing Officer of IT Consortium, Mrs Erica Imbrah said the process will go a long way to ease the stress supporters go through in paying their dues.

“Its good to pay dues as a loyal fan; its the reason why we have collaborated with the club to reduce the frustrations and make it more comfortable through the digital medium,” she said.

"This is for them, so the expectation is that they will be able to collect dues from members quickly.

"The advantage of this system is that initially members were paying manually, they walked into the office to go and pay."

With the NUNA, anybody or any member sits at the comfort of their homes and then takes the phones. Once registered on any of the network a member only need to dial the short code *887*2# and then go through the process to pay.

It allows members to select the frequency of payment either weekly or monthly and once they select, the system automatically deduct the money from their wallets.

The system also allows members to pay in bulk or they can even pay the monthly or weekly deductions.

Mrs Imbrah urged the Hearts of oak fans both in Ghana and abroad to be part of the system to ensure effective way of dues payment.

"It is going to help them to be able to get dues from members promptly," she said.

"Because as compared to the traditional you always have to remind members to come and pay their dues."

Mr Elvis Hesse, NCC Chairman urged supporters to support the club by paying their dues regularly.

He explained that an ordinary fan of the club will be required to pay a minimum of Gh¢5 registered members of NCC and Regional Chapters Committee (RCC) would be required to pay Gh¢10 monthly.

A representative of the club’s management, Mr William Alexander Coleman also advised supporters of the club to pay to support the team.

“This would be a strong financial backing for the club in terms of projects and other support for the club. I wsh to for but appeal to every fan to support the club as we hope to return to our glory days.”

According to the NCC a lion share of dues collected will go into the clubs coffers as the collective contribution made to the team.