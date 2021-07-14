1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have clinched the Ghana Premier League title for the 2020/2021 season after beating bitter rivals Asante Kotoko to the title.

Board Member of the club, Alhaji Braimah Akambi says that the club will go to CAF Champions League and make Africa proud.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, the de facto Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak.

"Heart of oak will never go to Africa without making Ghana proud. We will go to Africa and raise the flag of Ghana high "

The phobians have ended a 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after edging fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Since winning the league title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic, coach Samuel Boadu has masterminded a first league title for Hearts.

With a game to spare Hearts of Oak are four points adrift second placed Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The victory means the 2000 CAF Champions League winner will be making a return to Africa's most pretigious club competition for the first time in a decade.

The Ghanaian giants last success on the continent was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, the first club to win the second tier club competition on the continent. They beat rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties to win the trophy.