44 minutes ago

Abdul Rahim Bashiru, the assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, has identified a lack of concentration as a key factor in their 2-3 defeat to Asante Kotoko during GPL match-day 14 at the Baba Yara Stadium over the weekend.

Despite an early lead with Don Linda Mtange opening the scoring for the Phobians, they couldn't maintain their advantage.

Isaac Oppong equalized for Kotoko just before halftime, and in the second half, Steven Mukwala's brace gave the Porcupine Warriors a two-goal cushion.

Although Martin Karikari came off the bench to reduce the deficit, Hearts of Oak couldn't overturn the result.

Speaking on StarTimes, Bashiru expressed disappointment, stating, "We took the lead, and we lost concentration for Asante Kotoko to equalize.

In this kind of game, you need physical and mental toughness to win. We lost the game because we lost concentration and focus.

It was a game that we had to relax and enjoy, but I don’t know. What I saw was a lack of concentration after scoring the first goal, which is why they punished us."

Despite the setback, Hearts of Oak currently holds the ninth position with 16 points after 14 matches, and Bashiru will be looking to address these concentration lapses for future success.