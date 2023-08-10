1 hour ago

Benjamin York, the determined forward for Hearts of Oak, is setting his sights on a potential reunion with Bechem United's coach Bismark Kobby Mensah in the upcoming season.

The diminutive attacker is seeking a fresh challenge with a new club, driven by his frustration over limited playing time during his tenure at Hearts of Oak in the previous campaign.

Rumors suggest that York is keen on reuniting with Kobby Mensah, with whom he had previously shared the field at Samartex FC in Division One.

At 27 years old, York's potential availability at a reasonable price is influenced by Hearts of Oak's inclination to streamline their squad size.

The prospect of working under Kobby Mensah again is an appealing one for York as he looks ahead to the approaching season.

Although not a fixture in the Hearts of Oak lineup, he showcased his capabilities by netting five goals and contributing two assists in 41 appearances.

The winds of change appear to be sweeping through Hearts of Oak, evident through the departures of long-serving defender Robert Addo Sowah and Caleb Amankwah.

Additionally, reports suggest that Gladson Awako, who captained the team during the last season, is on the brink of parting ways with the club, marking a continued exodus from the team's ranks.