1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been included in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is the only local player that has been included in the 26-man squad that will be heading for the tournament.

It has been a meteoric rise for the 21-year-old forward as he has been involved with the Black Galaxies and the Black Meteors among others.

He has been an ever-present for the Black Stars since Otto Addo took over although he has barely played but has been a part of the team since the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Mozambique and the Central African Republic.

The silky forward made his Ghana debut for Ghana at the Kirin Cup tournament against Japan and also made a brief cameo against Nicaragua in September's friendly.

The player has reportedly been informed that he has been included in the Ghana squad that will be traveling to Qatar.

He is not the only one as the likes of Osman Ibrahim, Ransford Yeboah Köningsdorffer and Kamal Sowah have all been selected for the tournament.

Ghana will name their final 26-man squad on Sunday 13th November 2022 a week to the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The 26-man squad will head for Abu Dhabi where they will be camping and preparing for the World Cup and will play their final preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17 before facing Portugal on November 24.