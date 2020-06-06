3 hours ago

Kumawood actor Yaw Daboa has revealed that talented Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie is one of his prodigies from colts football.

Yaw Dabo has been involved in Colts level football having founded a team at that level but is now defunct.

The diminutive actor has many times urged the football association to invest in grassroots football and has also stated that he has passion for football than the acting he does.

Dabo says he hopes to set up a modern football academy to train and nurture talents of young ones.

"I manage many players and one of them is Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnie. I groomed him from the colts level," Yaw Dabo said on Accra-based radio station Angel FM

"I have passion for football more than acting. I owned a colts football club but due to financial constraints I have put everything on hold.

"Very soon, I will outdoor a model football team named Yaw Dabo Football Club. I will use my own philosophy to develop the players and I promise Ghanaians, they will see some wearing Black Stars jersey."

Daniel Afriyie has diplayed his glaring talent and effortless pace for all to see in the Ghana Premier League since joining Hearts of Oak.