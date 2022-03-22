2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah remains the only local player named in the Black Stars squad list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup match against Nigeria.

The 27 year old former University of Cape Coast graduate joined the phobians at theare start of the second round but has greatly impressed with his performance.

He joins Bordeaux's Gideon Mensah, Israeli based Montari Kamaheni as the three left sided lateral defenders in the team.

During the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon four local players were handed an invitation for the tournament but only one player Korsah made the cut for the World Cup play off against Nigeria.

Ghana will renew hostilities with perennial rivals Nigeria when the two sides clash in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play offs at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game will be the decider to see which among the two football power houses will head to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Korsah joined Hearts of Oak as replacement for Congolese left back Raddy Ovouka and has exceeded expectations with his performance with the national handlers keenly watching.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.ers