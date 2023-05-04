1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak forward Kwadwo Obeng Jnr is set to marry his girlfriend Cecelia Gyasiwah on June 17th, 2023, despite his recent struggles on the pitch.

Though he has only scored two goals in 22 appearances for Hearts this season, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr is committed to starting a new chapter in his life with Cecelia. The couple is eagerly anticipating the celebration of their love with family and friends in just a few weeks.

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's fluctuating performance on the field won't deter him from making a lifelong commitment to his partner. The couple's unwavering devotion to each other is a testament to the strength of their love, and they're both excited to embark on this new journey together.