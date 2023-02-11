4 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor has expressed his surprise that his former side Hearts of Oak allowed center-back Mohammed Alhassan to leave the club.

The defensive stalwart departed sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in December 2022 after his contract was abrogated and has quickly switched to the other side of the divide signing a one and half-year contract with Kotoko with the option for another year.

Alhassan has been unattached after leaving Hearts of Oak but has now joined Asante Kotoko.

He has distinguished himself in the Ghana league, and played an important role in ensuring the qualification of the Black Galaxies into the just-ended CHAN.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Charles Taylor who played for both Hearts and Kotoko says the phobians loss is Kotoko's gain.

"The case of Mohammed Alhassan is not new to our football. Hearts of Oak rejected him, I was very surprised that Hearts allowed him to leave."

"To me, he is better than most of the defenders we have in our league.

He (Mo Alhassan) signing at Kotoko will really solve a lot of the problems of Kotoko because recently the defense of Kotoko was weak."

"It was a disgrace to the player's career for Hearts to put him on a transfer."

"I thank the management of Kotoko for signing a good player of his caliber. His qualities are unique and many defenders lack that type of qualities. I can say that even some of our Black Stars players lack such quality. He should train hard and I am sure he will become one of the greatest defenders of Kotoko."

Alhassan has won everything domestically with Hearts of Oak after joining from WAFA on a free transfer in 2018.

He helped them win the Ghana Premier League and two MTN FA Cup titles before he was forced out of the club with one year left on his contract.

Mohammed Alhassan was an integral member of the Black Galaxies squad that defeated Benin and Nigeria in the CHAN qualifiers as the team qualified for the tournament in Algeria but was left out of the final squad for the tournament which ended last week.