1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will be without the impressive Abdul Manaf Gumah when they face Berekum Chelsea this weekend in their match day 10 clash away from home on Sunday.

The midfield gem is not injured but will be ruled out through suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the season in the phobian's latest 2-0 victory over Techiman Elelven Wonders a match he scored the opener.

This means the player will not be able to feature when Hearts take on Berekum Chelsea in what promises to be a fierce battle.

In their last game the impressive youngster netted the opener and was a constant threat for Techiman Eleven Wonders each time he advanced into the penalty box before Victor Aidoo added the second goal.

Manaf Umar has remarkably improved since Kosta Papic took over the Hearts of Oak coaching job scoring three goals in matches against King Faisal, Bechem United and Techiman Eleven Wonders while providing two assists.

The player is expected to be replaced with Kwadwo Obeng Junior for the clash against Chelsea.