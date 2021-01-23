12 minutes ago

Hearts Of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan will tie the knot with his long time partner Muna Alhassan on Sunday in Kumasi.

The nuptials which will be done in accordance with the Islamic marriage will be held at Oforikrom Makaranta, Alhaji Mosque.

He was left out of the Hearts of Oak squad that traveled to Berekum to draw 1-1 with Chelsea on Saturday.

The ceremony is expected to be graced by top club officials of Hearts and his teammates who will travel from Berekum for the ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday.

Mohammed Alhassan joined Hearts of Oak as a free agent from WAFA in 2018 having signed a four year contract at the time.

