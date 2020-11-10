1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak striker Obeng Kwadwo Junior has vowed to score a goal when his side face Aduana Stars on Saturday during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League opening match.

Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak will headline the fixture list for Matchday One of the 2020/2021 football season on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa.

The two former League Champions will battle each other on the first weekend of fixtures for the new season

“I don’t want to talk much ahead of our season opener in Dormaa but all that I can say is that I will score against Aduana Stars”

According to the striker who recently renewed his contract with Hearts of Oak,he did a similar thing when he used to play for lower tier side Wamanafo Nea Salamina.

“Even if I play five minutes, I will score against them at their own backyard. I said it and I did it against Kotoko when I was playing for Nea Salamina,” he told Ark FM.