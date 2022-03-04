1 hour ago

The Congolese international and Accra Hearts of oak player Raddy ovouka has left the shores of Ghana to his new club New Mexico united in the USL championship side

Raddy Ovouka is off to join USL championship side New Mexico United

The Accra Hearts of Oak left back joins New United on a 1 year loan deal with an option to buy.

New chapter for the Congolese and Accra Hearts of oak left back Congo Soldier

The Congolese International Raddy Ovouka was arguably the best left back in the Ghana Premier League in the just ended 2020/2021 season and played a huge role in the team’s title triumph.

His performance has already attracted several interests outside.

Ovouka was crowned the best left back in the Universe premier league awards and foreign base player at the 2020/2021 Ghana premier league season.. He won the heart of Ghanaians with his excellent performance in the Ghana premier league.. Ovouka was loved by majority of football lovers in Ghana and was the fan’s favorite in the league

Ovouka told your’s truly Gratitude is when memory is stored in the heart and not in the mind…. I thank God for making it possible and not forgetting the managements of ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK, my teammates the coaches and the fans as well, without you I wouldn’t have made this far in my football career.. All of you made my state in Ghana the best ever..

Raddy ovouka write your his phobia family

To the management, my lovely club ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK and the entire Phobia family

I’m so grateful for everything you have done for me, my journey wouldn’t have been possible without your love and support(teammates, staff, the fans and love ones).

As I am embarking on another challenge in my career in New Mexico United the love and care you all have shown me will never be forgotten.

As part member of the GREAT OAK FAMILY, It is my dream to visit you in the future.

PHOBIA will still flow in my veins like blood and the NEVER SAY DIE spirit will still live within me.

Thank you all once again, may God protect you.

Phobia never say die!!!!

BYE GHANA 🇬🇭

Raddy Raddy Raddy Ovouka👋👋