The Hearts of Oak medical department has confirmed that Salifu Ibrahim will be available for selection in their next Premier League game against Nations FC.

Salifu was stretchered off in the Phobians' 3-2 home loss to bitter rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League match-week 14 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

However, the club has delivered a positive update, alleviating fears of the 23-year-old attacking midfielder being sidelined for an extended period.

A club statement read, "Salifu Ibrahim will miss today’s training session due to an injury he sustained during our game against Kotoko. He is expected to resume training tomorrow. Wishing you a speedy recovery."

The highly-rated forward has provided five assists in his 12 league appearances for Hearts of Oak in the ongoing season.

Despite their recent struggles, Hearts of Oak, currently occupying the ninth position in the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points, will travel to Abrankese to face Nations FC in match-week 15 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season this weekend.