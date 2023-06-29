2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim has identified the team's poor start in matches as the main reason for their disappointing performance in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

While acknowledging the changes in coaches throughout the season, Ibrahim emphasized that it was not the primary factor that led to their 12th-place finish with 46 points.

"In football, both coaches and players can leave clubs, so it's normal. It doesn't mean that is what affected our performance. Things just didn't work out for the whole team. We didn't get a good start," Ibrahim explained in an interview with Kessben Sports.

Following the sacking of Serbian coach Slavko Matic in March this year, Hearts of Oak has been without a permanent coach. Interim coach David Ocloo took charge and oversaw the team's remaining Ghana Premier League games.

While recognizing the impact of coaching changes, Ibrahim highlighted the team's inability to start matches strongly as the key factor behind their underwhelming season.

Hearts of Oak will likely reflect on their performance and seek to address these issues in preparation for future campaigns.