As part of efforts to ensure that the Hearts team is in the best of shape when the BetPawa Ghana Premier League resumes, the Hearts of Oak players together with the Technical team have moved to camp to begin their residential camping in the Eastern region.

The team departed Accra on Thursday afternoon.

The contingent included the players and the technical team headed by the newly appointed Serbian trainer Slavko Matic.

Head coach, Slavko Matic mentioned that “This is good for us. We have to start preparing and make sure we will be ready for the competitions”.

The coaches will use this opportunity to get to know the players well and secondly have some time to introduce their coaching philosophy to the team. Hopefully by the resumption of the league we would have been well prepared.