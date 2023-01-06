51 minutes ago

Fresh from their defeat to Bechem United on Monday, Accra Hearts of Oak will be hoping to bounce back against Tamale City on Saturday.

The Phobians who were on an impressive eight games unbeaten run under new coach Slavko Matic crashed to a 2-1 loss against the Hunters at the Cape Coast stadium as they dropped to 5th in the League log.

The former Champions have amassed 16 points from 10 Premier League games – 4 points adrift of leaders Aduana FC. They have won two, drawn 2 and lost one in their last five Premier League games.

Tamale City won only their second match of the season on Friday following a 2-1 win against Accra Great Olympics at Aliu Mahama stadium. The newly promoted side scored through Raphael Essien and Sampson Eduku to condemn the Dade boys to their fourth defeat of the season.

Tamale City have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five outings in the topflight and sit in 17th place with 10 points. The Phobians are without their head coach Slavko Matic who is in Serbia for medical attention.

Hearts of Oak will rely on stand in captain Salifu Ibrahim, Amakwah Baafi, Caleb Amankwah and Benjamin Yorke whiles City aim to draw inspiration from Kotei Emmanuel, forward Yahaya Mohammed, Sampson Eduku and former Hearts of Oak man Isaac Mensah – the club’s top scorer with three goals.

The 3pm kick off game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Meanwhile Accra Lions will battle Legon Cities at the Sogakope WAFA Park on Saturday. Ibrahim Tanko’s side are 6th with 16 points having recorded one win, three losses and one draw in their last five games whiles Legon Cities sit 7th with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games.