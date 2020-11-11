1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have recalled young striker Daniel Afriyie Barnie from the camp of the national U-20 team the Black Satellites.

The phobians will open the Ghana Premier League season with a crunch game against two time Ghana Premier League Champions Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

Afriyie Barnie has been training with the National U-20 team which he has been made captain for more than two months as the team prepares for the WAFU Zone B Championship.

With the absence of Abednego Tetteh due to coronavirus scare, the 19 year old is expected to be named among the traveling party for Dormaa.

The club is currently at the Glow Lamp Academy at Elmina and will leave for Dormaa on Friday with the game set to come off on Saturday.

Afriyie will join the team at Elmina and will train with the rest of the squad before the trip.

The pacy forward was in good form before the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season was truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.