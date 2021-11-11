1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak is 110 years today and the club has issued a statement to its teeming supporters.

The former African champions are celebrating their 110th anniversary with a line up of activities, which begins today at the club's secretariat.

“As you all know, today is a momentous day in the history of Accra Hearts of Oak. Eleven years in the life or any institution is a remarkable milestone worth celebrating”.

“On behalf of the Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, the Board, Stakeholders, Management, Technical team, playing body and supporters groups of Accra Hearts of Oak, we are honored to share a few words with you this memorable day”.

Hearts of Oak are one time Africa Champions, winning the coveted CAF Champions League in the year 2000.

The Rainbow club were the first club to win the first CAF Confederation Cup after beating nemesis Asante Kotoko to the trophy in 2004.

The capital-based club are eleven time FA Cup champions, the record holder of the title.

Coach Samuel Boadu led the team to break the nearly 12 year wait for a league title as they won the Ghana Premier League title