Accra Hearts of Oak have been training at the Glow Lamp Soccer Academy the past few weeks ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The phobians have already played a friendly game with Ebusua Dwarfs where they drew 1-1 and were scheduled to play Medeama SC at the Glow Lamp Academy.

Hearts were scheduled to continue against Medeama SC on Wednesday 4th November, 2020 but have now replaced Medeama with lower tier side Proud United.

Both Premier League teams were supposed to have played in the friendly game but the mauves and yellows pulled out at the last hour forcing Hearts of Oak to replace them with Proud United.

The phobians will play against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League.

After playing against Proud United they will face Elmina Sharks on Thursday in another friendly game at the Glow Lamp Academy.

The phobians after rounding up their preparations with Elmina Sharks will return to Accra on Friday 6th to wrap up preparations to face Aduana at Dormaa Ahenkro.