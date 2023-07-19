9 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, the renowned Ghana Premier League club, has issued a response to a recent decision communicated by FIFA. The ruling follows a complaint filed by their former coach, Slavko Matic, regarding a breach of contract.

FIFA, the Federation of International Football Association, has instructed Hearts of Oak to pay a compensation amount of $14,000.00 to Matic.

The Serbian coach alleged unfair treatment that led to his departure from the club during the previous season.

In an official statement, Hearts of Oak acknowledged FIFA's directive to pay $14,002 to Matic. This sum encompasses outstanding remuneration, prorated payments, reimbursable expenses, and compensation for a two-month breach of contract.

Matic claimed that he was forced to distance himself from the team after being expelled from training following their 1-0 loss to Great Olympics. FIFA advised Matic to stay away from the club before eventually leaving Ghana.

FIFA has ruled in favor of Matic and mandated that Accra Hearts of Oak settle the significant sum of $14,000.00 within 31 days to avoid facing a transfer ban.

Despite facing challenges during his tenure, including an attack that prevented him from conducting training sessions ahead of a match against Asante Kotoko, Matic managed to oversee 16 games in the Ghanaian league since his arrival.

The compensation payment serves as a resolution to the dispute between Matic and Hearts of Oak, as mandated by FIFA.

The club clarified that while all other claims made by Matic were rejected by FIFA, they had already initiated the process of settling the agreed amount with Matic several weeks ago.

However, any undisclosed loans taken by Matic during his tenure remain unresolved.

Accra Hearts of Oak has referred the matter to their legal team for further action as they navigate this situation moving forward.