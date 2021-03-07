1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the details of their one year sponsorship deal with Sunon Asogli Power Plant.

According to the club the whole deal is for one year subject to renewal and worth $200,000 with 50% of the amount paid already by the sponsors om Thursday 4th March 2021 when the deal was officially signed.

The remaining 50% will be paid in two installments of 25% each but the club failed to add when exactly that payment will be made.

The Power distribution company is now Hearts of Oak's new headline sponsors replacing Strategic Africa Securities (SAS) whose deal expired in 2014.

Sunon Asogli Power which is situated in the jurisdiction of Board Chairman and majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV is now the new headline sponsors.

This announcement was made by Togbe Afede XIV during the official presentation of new coach Samuel Boadu last week.

Hearts of Oak have a tall list of sponsors which includes GOIL, StarLife Assurance, official kit suppliers Umbro and Fintech company Cloud Africa.

Other partnership deal the club have include GTV Sports Plus, Financial Technology firm Cloud Africa, SAS Finance Group, Koflex Gym and Software and Firmware developers Bitsweaver Limited

Sunon Asogli Power Ltd is a modern, high efficient, environmentally friendly, natural gas fuel combine cycle power plant situated at Tema, Accra owned by Shenzhen Energy Group Company Ltd and the China African Development Fund.

Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited is jointly owned by Shenzhen Energy Group Company Ltd (shares 60%) and the China African Development Fund (shares 40%).

DETAILS BELOW: