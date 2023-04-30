6 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning as they scored two late goals to beat King Faisal 2-0 at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday.

The former champions went into the game looking to end their two match winless run after defeats to Bechem United and Tamale City.

Salifu Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 89th minute before Linda Mtange put the icing on the cake in injury time.

Richard Atta returned to the starting line up for the first time in over 3 months as he was preferred in post following the injury to Eric Ofori Antwi in the game against Tamale City in midweek.

The former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper did not disappoint as he kept a clean sheet to win back the confidence of Coach David Ocloo. Atta dropped in the perking order as Richmond Aryee and Eric Ofori Antwi was preferred ahead of him.

King Faisal looked more compact at the back as they kept the Hearts of Oak attack at bay but their resilience was broken in the closing stages as Hearts of Oak scored two late goals to pick the three points.

Substitutes Eonde, Awako and Salifu combined beautifully for the first goal. Captain Awako picked a lovely ball in midfield before laying a pass to Albert Eonde who cut back for Salifu to slot home.

Albert Eonde was again involved in the second goal as he set up Linda Mtange for an easy connection. Dennis Korsah received a long ball from midfield before switching play to Eonde who found Mtange in a good position to pass the ball into the net.

The win will come as good news for the Phobians who still fancy their chances in the title hunt.