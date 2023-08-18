2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak continued their pre-season preparations with a commanding performance in a low-profile friendly match against Miracle Land FC at the Kpobiman Training Complex on Thursday afternoon.

The Phobians, gearing up for the upcoming Homowo Cup against their city rivals Great Olympics, showcased their form and readiness by securing an impressive 11-1 victory over Miracle Land in the pre-season scrimmage.

Hearts of Oak fielded two different line-ups, making substitutions to maintain their attacking prowess and secure the convincing win.

Notably, newly-signed striker Kashala Wanet Ramos displayed his scoring prowess by netting three goals during the match.

In the first half, players like Richard Attah, Kwabena Anane, Winimi Apatasi, Asibey Kelvin, Denis Korsah, Eric Esso, Enoch Asubonteng, Glid Otanga, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, Salifu Ibrahim, and Seidu Suraj showcased their skills on the field.

The team managed to secure an early lead with goals from Winimi Apatasi and Suraj Seidu in the 16th and 28th minutes, respectively.

The second half saw a formidable performance from the Hearts of Oak's second team, as they notched an impressive nine goals.

Congolese striker Kashala Wanet Ramos stood out with a hat-trick, while Martin Karikari and Linda Mtange also added their names to the score sheet.

Miracle Land FC managed to salvage a consolation goal in the 82nd minute, but Hearts of Oak quickly responded with a flurry of goals, including a brace from Michelle Sarpong and a strike from Hamza Issah.

The friendly match highlighted Hearts of Oak's attacking prowess and strong team dynamics as they fine-tuned their strategies ahead of the Homowo Cup.

While the Homowo Cup match against Great Olympics, initially scheduled for August 20, 2023, has been canceled, Hearts of Oak's performance in the friendly provides a positive glimpse of their form for the upcoming season.