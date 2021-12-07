3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have settled their indebtedness to Great Olympics with regards to the transfer of midfielder Gladson Awako.

Accra Great Olympics have dragged Accra Hearts of Oak to an Accra High Court for breach of contract in the transfer of Gladson Awako.

The wonder club sold their prized asset to their city neighbours in August this year on a two year contract.

According to Great Olympics, Hearts paid the first tranche of the transfer fee and promised to pay the final installment on October 2 but has since refused.

With the payment of the final tranche, Great Olympics will discontinued the suit filed against Accra Hearts of Oak as confirmed by the General Manager Oluboi Commodore in an interview with Fox FM.

“Hearts of Oak has done the needful in relation to the Gladson Awako case so the case has been withdrawn from the court.

Hearts of Oak has paid the arrears of GHC50,000 being the final payment of the Awako transfer fee so there’s no case now

We wanted Hearts of Oak to accord us respect,the issue was not only about the money they had to pay” he said.