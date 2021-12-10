3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have swiftly gone to the Adabraka branch of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to make part payment of their debt owed after publications in the media this morning erupted that the club have been sued.

According to reports, a former staff of the club filed a complaint with SSNIT about the club's non payment of his contributions resulting in the body issuing a writ of summons to the club.

Hearts have reportedly made part payment of the debts owed SSNIT and have also drawn up a payment plan to settle the remainder of the debts.

This was confirmed by Mr. Nkoo Joseph who is a compliance officer and National Coordinator of SSNIT player registration and also the Accra representative of Berekum Chelsea in an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM.

“Accra Hearts of Oak has this morning made a part payment of GHC50,000 at the Adabraka branch of the SSNIT and a payment plan has been made for them to settle the rest of the amount.

I cannot disclose the amount owed but I can confirm it’s a huge amount.” he added.