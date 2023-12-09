Hearts of Oak interim head coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, has unveiled the 22-man squad for the highly anticipated showdown against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko this weekend.
The capital-based side enter the game with a strong desire for victory to regain their winning form and secure bragging rights in the heated rivalry.
Currently sitting in third place on the table with 16 points after 13 games, Hearts of Oak aims to bounce back after two winless matches and an unexpected exit from the league cup.
Several key players, including Albert Eounde, Raphael Amponsah, Obeng Kwadwo Jnr, and Michael Sarpong, will be absent for the clash.
The full squad includes:
- Richmond Ayi
- Richard Attah
- Michael Ampadu
- Dennis Korsah
- Liventius Attur
- Kofi Agbesimah
- Kelvin Osei Asibey
- Winimi Thomas
- Zakaria Yakubu
- Eric Esso
- Salifu Ibrahim
- Amankwah Baafi
- Linda Ntange
- Gideon Asante
- Otanga Glid
- Kashala Ramos
- Hamza Issah
- Asubonten Enock
- Suraj Seidu
- Aziz Nurudeen
- Martin Kakari
- Evans Adomako
The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko renew their historic football rivalry.
