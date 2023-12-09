4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak interim head coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, has unveiled the 22-man squad for the highly anticipated showdown against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko this weekend.

The capital-based side enter the game with a strong desire for victory to regain their winning form and secure bragging rights in the heated rivalry.

Currently sitting in third place on the table with 16 points after 13 games, Hearts of Oak aims to bounce back after two winless matches and an unexpected exit from the league cup.

Several key players, including Albert Eounde, Raphael Amponsah, Obeng Kwadwo Jnr, and Michael Sarpong, will be absent for the clash.

The full squad includes:



Richmond Ayi

Richard Attah

Michael Ampadu

Dennis Korsah

Liventius Attur

Kofi Agbesimah

Kelvin Osei Asibey

Winimi Thomas

Zakaria Yakubu

Eric Esso

Salifu Ibrahim

Amankwah Baafi

Linda Ntange

Gideon Asante

Otanga Glid

Kashala Ramos

Hamza Issah

Asubonten Enock

Suraj Seidu

Aziz Nurudeen

Martin Kakari

Evans Adomako

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko renew their historic football rivalry.