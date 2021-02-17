15 minutes ago

Supporters leadership of Accra Hearts of Oak have kicked against the appointment of an expatriate coach even before the Board would announce a replacement for outgone coach Kosta Papic.

The National Chapters Committee at a media conference on Wednesday called for a broader consultation before a new coach is appointed and issued a stern warning to any expatriate coach who will dare accept an appointment from the club's board.

They stormed the Secretariat of the club on Wednesday to demonstrate against the recent happenings in the club, which has seen the exit of the entire members technical staff.

Speaking to the media, the supporters’ chairman Elvis Herman Hesse stated that the supporters of the club no longer want an expatriate as a head coach rather a Ghanaian to head the position.

He stated that this time around, the board of the club should consult all stakeholders before making the appointment.

“We want a local first team coach and this time consultation must be down among all stakeholders. We want a local coach, should any foreign coach comes to the training ground as our head coach, he will see what we will do”, he said.

He ended that, the board of the club should be reconstructed with a round table discussion between all stakeholders.

Currently, Hearts of Oak are without a substantive head coach after Serbian Kosta Papic resigned from his position on last Monday, citing personal reasons and the abysmal performances of the club as basis for his resignation.

Also, the assistant coach Asare Bediako and goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu have all resigned

But the Board on Tuesday sacked the Team Manager Sarbahn Quaye.

The Club's U15 coach Samuel Nii Noi has been appointed as the interim head coach of the team.