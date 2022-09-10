43 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has unveiled their new kits for the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season from their kit sponsors Umbro.

The two sets of kits produced by Umbro have the home kit being red, yellow and blue with yellow shorts.

Whiles the second kit is also predominantly white with rainbow trimmings on the bottom of the jersey.

Hearts will use the jersey for their Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the CAF Confederations Cup.

