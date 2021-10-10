1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak made light work of lower tier side Dzida FC in a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghana Premier League champions fielded a strong starting eleven in their game with goalkeeper Richard Badoo in post while Raddy Ovouka played at left back with captain Fatawu Mohammed at righyt back.

Robert Addo and Mohammed Alhassan play at center back with the midfield three being new boy Salim Adams, Frederick Ansah Botchway and Salifu Ibrahim.

The front three was Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Isaac Mensah.

Hearts romped to a 6-1 win with goals from Salifu Ibrahim, Kofi Kordzi, Patrick Razak and Isaac Mensah with Daniel Afriyie scoring a brace with the lower tier side getting a consolation.

The Ghana champions will face Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club of Casablanca later this month in the final round of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.

The phobians defeated Guinean side CI Kamsar in a one off game in the first stage of the preliminary round and will face the Moroccan side for their troubles.

The winner of the tie will qualify to the group stages of the Champions League while the loser drops the CAF Confederation Cup.