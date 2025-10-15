6 hours ago

Heath Goldfields Ltd has firmly rejected recent allegations by Future Global Resources (FGR) and Blue Gold Bogoso Prestea Ltd concerning the termination of their mining lease and the subsequent award of mineral rights to Heath at the Bogoso-Prestea Mine.

In a statement issued on Monday, Heath described the claims as “false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to create public disaffection” toward the company, the Minerals Commission, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

According to Heath, FGR’s mining lease was lawfully revoked after the company repeatedly breached key contractual obligations between 2021 and 2023. These breaches, it said, included failure to pay workers’ salaries and statutory obligations, inability to demonstrate financial capacity to operate the mine, and lack of investment to restore full production.

The Minerals Commission, the statement added, had on several occasions directed FGR to address these breaches, but the company failed to comply.

Heath further explained that in April 2024, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources granted conditional approval for FGR to assign the mine to Blue Gold. However, both entities failed to meet the stipulated conditions, which included settling salary arrears, demonstrating proof of funding, and resuming full operations within a 120-day period.

“As clearly stated in the Minister’s letter, failure to meet these conditions would automatically revoke the conditional approval and terminate the mining lease,” the company noted.

Following repeated warnings and based on advice from the Attorney General and the Minerals Commission, the government officially terminated FGR’s lease in September 2024. The mining rights were later awarded to Heath Goldfields Ltd after a competitive tender process in November 2024, with the lease formally executed in December.

Upon taking over, Heath said it found the mine in a state of near collapse — with shortages of food, fuel, medical supplies, and essential maintenance services. The company immediately intervened to stabilize the situation, pay part of the outstanding salaries, and engage labor unions on a roadmap to clear all arrears.

Heath also revealed that several legal attempts by FGR and Blue Gold to halt its operations were dismissed by the High Court. On March 20 and May 21, 2025, the court ruled in favor of Heath, labeling the injunction applications “frivolous” and imposing a cost of GH¢40,000 on the plaintiffs.

Despite these distractions, Heath disclosed that it has so far invested over GH¢150 million in the mine’s revival — including GH¢100 million for salary and provident fund arrears, GH¢16 million to pay contractors, and GH¢34 million for safety and infrastructure improvements.

Heath emphasized that the ratification of its mining lease by Parliament is progressing in line with constitutional requirements and that it continues to collaborate with the Minerals Commission and the Lands Ministry to complete the process by the end of 2025.

“Heath remains resolute and focused on reviving the Bogoso-Prestea Mine for the benefit of the people of Prestea, Bogoso, and Ghana as a whole,” the company stated.

The firm also condemned efforts to spread misinformation through the media and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and lawful operations.