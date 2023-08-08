1 hour ago

There is a heavy security presence at the premises of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to prevent a possible invasion by tricycle operators who are resisting a directive which seeks to restrict their movement in parts of the metropolis.

On Monday, angry tricycle operators stormed the KMA premises to demand the release of impounded tricycles.

They were met with force by armed police officers who were called in to maintain order.

Police and military have been stationed at the KMA premises to avert a similar incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the KMA, Henrietta Afia Konadu, maintained that the Assembly will not rescind its decision to enforce the directive.

“So far what we know is that from the 12 persons we arrested yesterday, August 7, about five or six of them are not riders. We asked why they were not part of the mob, and they said they were called to come here to fight and so heeded the call to come to KMA to cause a nuisance. And for them, they were coming to pick up their tricycles, that’s why they joined the mob.”

“As I speak, they are with the police, we told the police we want the case to go to court so that the law court will determine the outcome of the situation. We have 43 tricycles in our custody, it was 46, and they forcefully took 3 away,” she stated.

The directive by the KMA has sparked a debate about the role of tricycles in the metropolis. Some people believe that tricycles are a nuisance and that they contribute to traffic congestion. Others argue that tricycles are a vital means of transportation for many people, especially the poor.

The KMA has said that it will continue to enforce the directive.

Source: citifmonline