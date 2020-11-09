1 hour ago

The government's spokesperson on governance and legal affairs Mr. Hebert Krapa has on Sunday, 8 November 2020 donated some fifty Apsonic motorcycles to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Oti region.

According to him, the newly created region needs the necessary supports to harness development across the region and that necessitated the donation of the bikes.

He said the NPP wants to win five seats in the region hence the need to give such support to the party to intensify campaign activities across the eight constituencies.

“I’ve told the leadership of the party that a minimum of five constituencies, we’re expecting that they should be able to deliver for the New Patriotic Party,” he noted.

Mr Krapa mentioned that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has worked in the first term hence the need to put the NPP into office again for another four years and called on the people to appreciate the works of the government saying “We’re confident that the Ghanaian people will recognise and appreciate and return him into office for a second term to continue with everything that he is doing.”

Mr. Krapa indicated that, the President “is doing so much, the construction, the infrastructure that is going on in Oti, the districts, regional health directorate, regional education directorate, the roads are being constructed and all the social interventions that is taking place here in Oti” hence “we’re confident that the president will come back to power”.

For his part, the Oti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Evans Yaw Dapaah was grateful for the kind gesture and promised to ensure good maintenance of the bikes.

He added that the motorcycles will be disbursed to the various constituencies across the region to carry out campaign activities.