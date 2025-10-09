1 hour ago

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) has closed down 17 health facilities across the country for operating with expired licences or under unsafe conditions considered unfit for healthcare delivery.

The closures, according to the agency, form part of a nationwide inspection exercise aimed at identifying and eliminating facilities operating without proper authorisation or documentation.

Speaking to the media, HeFRA’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Winfred Baah, said the move was necessary to protect public health and ensure that only qualified and compliant health facilities operate in Ghana.

“A few of the facilities have been very recalcitrant. They have not paid their administrative fines and have also failed to renew their licences. Once a facility is unlicensed, we cannot guarantee the competence of its personnel or the safety of the equipment being used to treat patients,” Dr. Baah explained.

He noted that such lapses pose serious risks to patient safety, prompting the agency to take decisive action.

“When that happens, we have no choice but to intervene and close them down. HeFRA is undergoing a reset to strengthen our capacity and better deliver on our mandate of regulating health facilities,” he stated.

Dr. Baah reaffirmed HeFRA’s commitment to upholding high standards in healthcare delivery and urged all health facility operators to comply with regulatory and licensing requirements to avoid sanctions.

He emphasised that the agency will continue to monitor and inspect facilities across the country to safeguard public health and ensure quality healthcare for all.