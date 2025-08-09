21 hours ago

The family of Squadron Leader Peter Abaafeme Anala, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed on Wednesday, has lost three siblings within months.

Squadron Leader Anala from the Airforce Base in Takoradi was among the eight victims of Wednesday’s helicopter crash in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

They were on their way from Accra to Obuasi for an official event.

The rest were Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, Alhaji Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of NADMO; Flying Officer Manean Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo both of the Ghana Air Force. The late Squadron Leader Peter Abaafeme Anala

Details emerging indicate that late Squadron Leader Anala’s family has lost three siblings within a few months.

The first was on March 31, 2025, when a senior sister, Grace Lena Anala, died in Virginia, USA, and was buried on June 2, 2025, in Virginia.

Her burial programme and interment were reportedly officiated by her own junior brother, who was a Reverend Father in Mississippi, Rev. Fr. Anthony Anala SVD. The late Rev Fr Anthony Anala SVD

Rev. Fr. Anthony Anala SVD, on his part, died on June 20, 2025, and was buried on June 24, 2025.

Then on August 6, 2025, Squadron Leader Anala, the last baby of the family, also died in the helicopter crash.

Squadron Leader Anala (GH/4281) was born on November 2, 1989, at Siniesi in the Upper East Region to the late Paul Oscar Anala and Madam Lucy Apung Anala.

He attended St. James Seminary Secondary School in Sunyani, after which he proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He was enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy on June 20, 2013, and commissioned into the Aircrew Branch on October 17, 2013.

He was, until his sudden demise, posted to the No. 8 Heli Wing as a pilot of the Z-9 helicopter.

Squadron Leader Anala was married with a child.

Source: Graphic.com.gh