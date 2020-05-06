19 minutes ago

Controversial comedian and TV presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger has advised movie stars in Ghana to pay Emmanuel Armah a visit and provide him with the support they wanted to give to the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Before the death of Bernard Nyarko, some colleagues in the movie industry claimed that they wanted to help fly him out of the country to seek medical care but his mother was preventing them from visiting him.

These individuals threatened to deal with the actor’s mother if anything bad happens to him.

After he died there are revelations that he didn’t want to see any of his colleagues and even people he had close ties with.

Reacting to this, Afia Schwarzenegger who is peeved about the hypocrisy in the movie industry has called these same movie stars to provide support for Emmanuel Armah who has been bedridden for several years now.

To her, the gesture that was rejected by family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko should be sent to him to support his recovery because the country will be angry if he dies before people start to shed tears and write big grammar.

Credit: mynewsgh