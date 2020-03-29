2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reminded Ghanaians to play their role in ensuring the efforts by the government in dealing with the deadly coronavirus are successful.

According to him, the best remedy in dealing with the outbreak is to stop its spread.

This he indicated can be achieved by staying at home.

In a Facebook post, the former president wrote: "Happy Sunday, my friends.

I want to remind us, once again, that we all have a role to play, not just government, in managing the Coronavirus pandemic. In these times, the best remedy to stopping the spread of #COVID19 and prevent yourself from infection, is to stay home. Let us heed the call to stay home, and remember to always wash your hands with soap, and under running water.”

Update

As of 14:00 hours on the 28th March 2020, a total of 2,519 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Ghana. Among the tested, 1,276 (50.7%) were persons under mandatory quarantine with 1,243 (49.3%) from routine surveillance activities. Among all 2,519 persons tested, one hundred and forty-one (141) tested positive representing 5.6%.

Among persons under mandatory quarantine, 79 representing 6.2% tested positive. Among samples tested from routine surveillance, sixty-two (62) representing 5.0% tested positive.

Only three regions have so far reported cases- the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Upper West Regions from routine disease surveillance. One case has been confirmed in the Upper West Region. The Ashanti Region has recorded 7 of the 8 cases recorded outside the Greater Accra Region. All other 54 cases from routine surveillance were recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

A total of 731 contacts of confirmed cases are currently being followed up by the contact tracing team. Among contacts, 53 were found to have symptoms and 48 have been tested with one person testing positive.

Two hundred and thirty-one contacts have completed the mandatory 14-day follow-up.

