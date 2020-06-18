1 hour ago

89-year-old Madam Alice Akoher Sowah, a property owner at East Legon - Shiashie a suburb of the Greater Accra Region, has called on the government, the land commission and other security agencies to intervene as land guards are preventing her from renovating her property she owns for over 50 years now.

Madam Alice said, she is distressed by the activities of armed land guards who as part of their modus operations are forcibly ejecting her and trying to take over her properties.

Narrating the incident to Kingdomfmonline.com, She stressed that, "Yesterday around 3 o’clock pm Atta Nii who is a member of the chiefs that sold the land to me over 50 years ago, follow by some policemen and land guards, came in my house to arrest my workers and pull down my walls.’’

According to her, she purchased the land over 50 years ago from the chief and has a document that shows the land belongs to her.

She indicated that "For so many years the house has not seen any renovation so she decided to renovate the house and build some stores in front of the house to help take care of herself, when the police from the Accra Regional Police Headquarters and land guards follow by one Mr Attah Nii came and stop the workers from working.

Nervous residents of the area have reported that the land guards issues in the area have been a tone in their flesh, therefore, called on authorities to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for East Legon Electoral Area Hon Ben Nortey Oklah, said land guards issues are becoming a problem in the area, he appealed to residents to calm down, hence measures will be put in place soon to end land guards problems. So far investigations are ongoing by the Criminal Investigative Department (CID).