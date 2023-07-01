52 minutes ago

Benjamin Acquah, the Ghanaian midfielder who plays for Helsingborgs IF, has recently confirmed that he has been the subject of significant interest from various clubs. Acquah's exceptional skills and versatility on the field have undoubtedly captured the attention of teams eager to secure his services.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder has made it known that he has left the negotiations with clubs in the hands of his agent.

In a conversation with Swedish newspaper Helsingborgs Dagblad, Acquah mentioned, "It has been a normal conversation with my agent. There are clubs that are interested, it has already been in the papers. But there is nothing to push now. I have to keep my focus on the plan and leave the rest to the agent."

Reports from Sweden indicate that Helsingborgs IF has included Acquah in the list of players available for transfer during the ongoing summer transfer window.

This suggests that the club is open to considering offers for the midfielder.

Acquah's current contract with Helsingborgs IF is set to expire on December 31st, 2025. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at 450,000 euros.

As Acquah's future remains uncertain, the interest from multiple clubs reflects his growing reputation as a talented player.

Fans will eagerly await updates on any potential transfers as the summer transfer window progresses.