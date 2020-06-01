2 hours ago

A former board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, madam Helena Cobbinah has applauded his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II for his appointment of a board for the club.

She says its always refreshing and an honour to be appointed by Otumfour to serve Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

According the former Policewoman, the new board will serve as a check on the management as they cannot make arbitrary decisions now like they used to previously and all players who are bought by the club must be accepted by the board.

"It's very refreshing and motivating to be appointed by Otumfuo as a Kotoko board member"

"He always appoints the right personnel to steer the affairs of the club. For me,it's very good to have a board in place to run the club." he told ASHH FM.

"Henceforth, the management can no longer act on their own volition. They must seek the consent and counsel of the board before arriving at a decision."

"Whenever they (management) seek to beef up the playing body, they must seek the support and subsequent approval of the board before they act. They must equally do same when they want the club to participate in any continental competition." he added.