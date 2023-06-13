1 hour ago

In an official statement, Borussia Dortmund has confirmed the promotion of 18-year-old Hendry Aron Blank from their U19 team to the U23 squad.

The talented and versatile defender, who recently extended his contract until June 30, 2025, has displayed exceptional potential during his time at the club.

Blank, who previously played for Bayer Leverkusen's youth setup, joined Borussia Dortmund's U16 team for the 2019/20 season.

Throughout the recently concluded campaign, he made a significant impact in the U19 Bundesliga West, participating in 19 league matches and 7 appearances in the UEFA Youth League.

His impressive performances and commanding presence in defense played a vital role in securing the U19 Bundesliga West title for Borussia Dortmund's U19 team during the 2022/23 season.

Together with his U19 teammate Marian Kirsch, Blank has now been promoted to Borussia Dortmund's U23 squad. Both players played crucial roles in the U19 Bundesliga West title victory, and their progress has been rewarded with this advancement.

Although Blank was born and raised in Germany to Ghanaian parents, he remains eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.

As of now, he has not received a call-up to the German national team, leaving the door open for a potential international career with Ghana