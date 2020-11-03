2 hours ago

Sekondi Hasaacas FC has appointed Henry Bright Ansah as the new Brands and Marketing Manager as the Club relook another way to its once apex state.

Henry Bright Ansah, Brand and Marketing Manager.

Responsible for growing the Club’s brand and marketing base. He joins the Club having already established a strong footing at Takoradi City Football Club as Financier.

Henry Bright Ansah holds MBA from University of East London, BSc in Operations Management at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Certificate in Sports Marketing and Management at Sports Business Institute in Barcelona.

This Appointment comes after announcing positions for Communication Director, Macall Mensah and Finance Manager, Ebo Kobina Baiden.