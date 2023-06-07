3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced that there are plans to modernize several market centres in the Greater Accra Region.

This decision comes in response to a series of fire incidents that have occurred in various markets within the region.

Speaking after donating an amount of GH¢90,000 to help over 40 traders affected by a recent fire incident at Tip-Toe-Lane near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety measures to prevent future fires.

“There are plans to modernize most of the markets in Accra,” he said.

“We have to go through the processes to make sure they conform with the scheme. Once we build the market, we create spaces for all the people here.”

Henry Quartey, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for the area, urged the traders to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid the recurrence of such devastating incidents.

“Fire outbreaks in the country have not just been in Ayawaso Central, and for that matter this market,” he said. “It continues across the country. I think that it’s about time that the health and safety officers, both at the respective assemblies across the country, those responsible for the market, market queens and the various traders, will have to work together with the city authorities.

“We need to understand what causes the fires,” he emphasized.

“Once we understand them, we know we have a solution. Both medium and permanent, and we take it from there. In the interim, it’s imperative for the assemblies to go round and educate traders on the basic fire safety techniques, what they will do when their shops catch fire. Arising out of this, the Municipal Chief Executive, who is my colleague, the engineer, will have to go round, work with the fire service, and see if they can procure fire extinguishers for the shops, so that in the event of fire, one can at least douse the fire before it goes out of hand.”

Source: citifmonline