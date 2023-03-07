3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey says in bid for government’s Free Senior High School policy to succeed, Ghanaians must support the programme.

He says the policy has enabled the enrollment of over 260,000 students in the Greater Accra region only to gain admission into various Senior High Schools.

The free SHS policy after its introduction by government has received many criticisms from civil society organizations, the opposition NDC and some stakeholders in the education sector.

Speaking at the Greater Accra Centralized regional celebration of the 66th Independence Day celebration in Tema on Monday, March 6, 2023, Mr. Quartey indicated that the public must back government’s efforts to make the policy successful.

Greater Accra Regional Minister urged.

“Data from the regional education offices indicates that over the past three years, a total of 263, 260 pupils have been enrolled into the free SHS programme. This has given a chance to several pupils who hitherto would have dropped out after completing Junior High School. We must therefore give all our support for the policy implementation to succeed,”

Source: citifmonline