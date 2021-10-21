3 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed satisfaction with the work done so far by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

Mr Quartey, who doubles as the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), served as Deputy Minister of National Security and Interior in Akufo-Addo’s first term.

However, he was re-appointed as a regional minister in the second term.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Mr Quartey has proved he was worthy of the position though he first wanted something else during consideration for his nomination.

“Henry Quartey wasn’t very happy at first with the position but he still had to accept it and I think it has been worth it.

“From the relocation of the people from Agbogloshie and the other initiatives to make Accra work I believe he has done very well and Ghanaians can attest to that,” he lauded in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

Since assuming office, the minister under his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign, has undertaken several initiatives to provide lasting solutions to everyday challenges in the national capital.

Mr Quartey in July 2021 supervised the relocation of bulk onion sellers among others from the Agbogbloshie market as well as the removal of unauthorised traders along some major streets to decongest the region.

Although these initiatives have won him the admiration of a section of Ghanaians, the Minister says these efforts should not be viewed as political vindictiveness.